Video shows daytime shootout between rival groups in Brooklyn

A wild Brooklyn shootout in broad daylight on Coney Island between members of two rival groups was caught on camera.

Bullets began to fly at about 5:30 p.m. on May 29 in front of 2417 Mermaid Avenue. At least 36 rounds were fired, according to police.

The two groups of four individuals fled the scene.

There were no reports of injuries. Only property damage was reported.

One group fled into 2926 West 25 Street. The second group fled eastbound on Mermaid Avenue.

On Wednesday, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul was asked about the rampant gun violence across the state and, particularly, the shooting on Coney Island.

"We're not stopping," said Hochul during FOX 5 NY morning program, ‘Good Day New York.’ "We are going to be working tirelessly to work with law enforcement, our mayors to get the guns off the street. That is job number one for us: to protect New Yorkers."

The NYPD shared a photo of five of the eight suspects.

Anyone with information about the shoot-out was asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips.