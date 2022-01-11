Video shows elderly woman being shoved to ground in downtown Oakland

Police are searching for an elderly Asian woman who was assaulted in downtown Oakland on Monday.

Video shows the woman walking in the area of 9th and Franklin streets when a man comes from behind and shoves her to the ground.

Shortly after the assault, officers arrived at the scene but were unable to locate the victim or his attacker, according to the Oakland Police Department.

Authorities described the victim as an Asian woman, who is approximately 70 years old, 5 feet tall, with a slim build.

Police said a witness noticed the woman had sustained minor scrapes to her legs.

Investigators are working to obtain additional video footage.