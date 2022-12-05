Video shows SamTrans bus jumping curb, smashing into several parked cars in shopping lot

The remaining two people who were hospitalized last Friday when a SamTrans bus crashed into 16 vehicles in a Daly City parking lot have been released.

The crash at Serramonte Shopping Center initially sent four people to the hospital, two of which were released that same day. One of the victims was injured critically, but is now recovering.

Many of the cars were damaged so badly, they had to be towed from the scene.

Video sent to KTVU, shows the bus careening into the curb and proceeding to plow into several vehicles before it finally came to rest in the parking lot. The driver was not injured.

There is still no word on what caused the crash.