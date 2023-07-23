Video: sideshows break out in Oakland

Oakland police said there was disruptive sideshow activity Sunday morning in two locations near the airport.

There were 100 vehicles involved in the sideshow at 66th Avenue and Coliseum Way around 3:30 a.m., the police said. Spectators threw fireworks at officers before the crowd was dispersed, the Oakland police department claimed.

Just 30 minutes later, there was another sideshow with a smaller crowd and 50 vehicles nearby at Edes Avenue and Hegenberger Road. An AC Transit was unable to continue on its route due to the crowd, the police said.

Video shows cars screeching through an intersection beneath the BART tracks that connect to Oakland International Airport. Drivers swerved around the crowd as passengers prop themselves up through open windows.

Police said no injuries were reported.