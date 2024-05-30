Surveillance video released by Watsonville police shows at least a dozen suspects ramming an SUV into a marijuana dispensary and then walking out with boxes of product.

Watsonvile police said the video is from May 25 at 4 a.m. at The Hook dispensary in the 100 block of Hangar Way.

The driver of the SUV bangs through the metal gate protecting the shop several times, finally breaking through.

At least 12 young men, all wearing hooded sweatshirts, masks and gloves pile into the shop. Some are carrying what looks like golf clubs or crow bars. Others are wearing flashlights on their heads.

They swiftly pick up boxes of product and merchandise and then exit the store, the video shows.

Police said they stole thousands of dollars of marijuana products and a safe from another nearby business.

Police arrived and set up a perimeter, but the young men got into several cars and sped away.

The California Highway Patrol chased the SUV to Hayward but the suspects involved remain outstanding, police said.

The Santa Cruz County Anti-Crime Team has taken the lead on this investigation.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call 831-471-1151.

