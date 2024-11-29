Vigil held for 3 Piedmont High graduates killed in Cybertruck crash

Hundreds in the City of Piedmont attended a vigil on Friday for three recent high school graduates who died after the Tesla Cybertruck they were in crashed into a tree. KTVU has learned that the three victims were Krysta Tsukahara, Soren Dixon, and Jack Nelson. A fourth person, Jordan Miller, survived after being pulled from the wreck by a friend and remains in the hospital.

"I don’t know how the family can ever replace the loss of a child, but the community will come together in any way possible and give them support," said Brian Cain, whose son was classmates with the 2023 Piedmont High School graduates. "And he says they were some of the nicest souls that he ever met…These are the kind of kids who went to Mexico and built homes year after year, and they were stars on the lacrosse team."

The group had just left an event around 3 a.m. on Wednesday when the Tesla Cybertruck they were in veered off the road at Hampton Road and King Avenue and slammed into a tree, bursting into flames.

Thursday morning, Piedmont’s mayor, Jen Cavenaugh, spoke ahead of the start of the city's annual Turkey Trot.

"I went to bed last night thinking the words might come today. It turns out there are no words that will bring these kids back to us, that will make this all OK," said Mayor Cavenaugh.

The normally festive event went ahead as planned, but was filled with tears and hugs.

Police said they were still investigating the cause of the crash, but believed speed was a contributing factor.

A vigil for the victims of the Piedmont Cybertruck crash. Nov. 29, 2024.

