3 die, 1 injured in fiery Piedmont Cybertruck crash

Three people died early Wednesday and one person was taken to the hospital in a fiery Cybertruck crash in Piedmont, a day before Thanksgiving.

Police Chief Jeremy Bowers told KTVU that the tragic scene was called in at 3:08 a.m.

When officers arrived at Hampton Road and King Avenue, they found a Cybertruck fully engulfed in flames. The mangled wreck came to a rest by a row of trees and a retaining wall.

Bowers said a young man had been following the Cybertruck – it's unclear at this time what his relationship was to the four in the car – and that when it veered off the road, he got out of his own car to pull one of the people from the vehicle.

That man was taken to the hospital with severe injuries, Bowers said, and the other three people were pronounced dead.

"The solo vehicle that was involved in the crash, there was another vehicle that came after it, that was following behind and came upon the vehicle as it was fully engulfed," Bowers said. "The individual exited the car and was able to pull the person out, but the nature of the vehicle was a Cybertruck and the heat was just too intense."

A short time later, two adults came to hug the young man, who appeared to be in his 20s.

Piedmont police and firefighters, as well as the California Highway Patrol were on scene.

No further details were immediately provided.

"This is just a tragic loss of life," Bowers said. "We don’t know the cause of the collision and during the holiday season, our hearts go out to the families that are going to have to deal with this tragedy."

Nov. 27, 2024

A tire is seen following a deadly Cybertruck accident in Piedmont. Nov. 27, 2024

A man and a woman hug a young man near a deadly Cybertruck scene in Piedmont. Nov. 27, 2024