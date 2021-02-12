Vigil held for young father killed by driver near SF State

A father who was killed while walking in San Francisco is being remembered by friends, family and the community.

Last week, 26-year-old Sheria Musyoka was struck by a car and killed along Lake Merced Blvd near San Francisco State University.

Musyoka had just moved to San Francisco with his wife and their 3-year-old son.

At a vigil last night, his wife thanked the community for its support.

"Sheria's life was cut short far before his time but there is no doubt in my mind that his legacy will live on not only within our son but through the impact that the tragedy of his death will have," Hannah Ege said.

Poliec arrested 31-year-old Jerry Lyons in connection to the crash.

Lyons now faces multiple charges, including vehicular manslaughter.