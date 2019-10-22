Vigil held in San Francisco for San Jose homicide victim; loved ones share Savion's stories

More than 100 people showed up to San Francisco's Bayview neighborhood to take part in a candlelight vigil for a young man killed in San Jose.

Until now, most only knew him as San Jose's 30th homicide victim. However, loved ones want everyone to know a lot more.

"His name is Savion E.J. Hollingsworth. Savion had a million-dollar smile and a billion-dollar heart," said Mae Taylor Savion's Grandmother.

The vigil took place in the neighborhood where Hollingsworth grew up. He graduated from San Francisco's Lincoln High School. His family says the 21-year-old was a carpenter who attended San Francisco's City College and ways willing to help others.

One by one, people shared stories and lessons they learned from Hollingsworth.

"His last words to me were you're supposed to live your best life. Whatever makes you happy. Just be happy while you are here. You never know when somebody will be gone. You never know when you going to have the last conversation with somebody," said one of Savion's friends who attended the vigil.

"My nephew was only 21. I'm 35 and he protected me as if he was older than me, said Savion's aunt, Precious.

Hollingsworth's life ended over the weekend at a party he was attending near San Jose State University. A person at the festivities said a fight broke out. Then they heard gunshots.

San Jose police said that was around 2 a.m. on Saturday. Once officers arrived, they found Hollingsworth suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to an area hospital where he died.

"I know that God makes the plan. This is what we have to learn to accept. It's God's plan," said Savion's aunt, Linda Hollingsworth. "Savion's work here on earth is done. I know he was only 21-years-old, but Savion had done everything he could do here on this earth," said Taylor.

San Jose police said they do not have a motive or a suspect at this time.

