Vigil held in San Francisco marks two years since family of four killed at bus stop

The Brief A vigil was held for the family of four killed at a West Portal SF bus stop two years ago. The vigil comes on the eve of the hearing for the elderly driver who crashed into the bus stop. The victims' family says the driver showed no remorse. The driver, who has pleaded no contest, is likely to avoid jail time. The family of the victims would like to see house arrest and a permanent revocation of her driver's license.



A somber vigil was held Thursday night in San Francisco’s West Portal neighborhood, marking two years since a family of four was struck and killed by a driver while waiting at a bus stop. The gathering came one day before the driver charged in the case is scheduled to be sentenced.

Loved ones share memories

Family members traveled from out of town to attend the vigil, which honored Diego Cardoso de Oliveira, Matilde Moncado Ramos Pinto, and their two young children, 1-year-old Joaquin and 3-month-old Cauê. Flowers, candles and photos of the family were displayed as loved ones shared memories.

"The loss is still here. We feel it every day," said Denise Cardoso de Oliveira, Diego’s sister. "Tonight, it’s not just about grief. It’s about love. It’s about connection. It’s about remembering the energy they brought into this world."

Matilde’s brother, Luis Ramos Pinto, read from remarks she had once planned to deliver at her wedding, which was canceled during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The world could fall apart tomorrow, and I would still feel like the luckiest woman in the world," said Luis Ramos Pinto.

The vigil was co-organized by pedestrian safety advocacy group Walk SF and the victims’ family.

Final hearing

The driver, Mary Fong Lau, has pleaded no contest in the case and is scheduled to appear in court Friday for a final hearing.

Some friends and family members said they have not seen sufficient remorse.

"It doesn’t feel like she has any remorse," said Fabio Benedetto, a friend of the couple. "She never said I’m sorry. She never looked to the families."

An online petition with about 12,000 signatures is urging the judge to hold Lau accountable. The judge has cited Lau’s age, lack of criminal history and expressions of remorse in indicating she will likely receive two to three years of probation and a temporary driving ban.

The family is urging the judge to impose house arrest, community service and a permanent revocation of Lau’s driver’s license.