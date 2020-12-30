Violations issued to Bay Area establishments promoting New Year's Eve parties

A few Bay Area restaurants have found themselves in trouble because for attempting to violate the state health order and try to throw New Year’s Eve parties.

In San Francisco, the Department of Public Health posted a Notice of Violation on the door of 620 Jones. The Bar & Restaurant had been promoting a New Year’s Eve party for the past week, offering a sit-down dinner and performances on the patio. Eventbrite removed the listing for going against the state’s current health order. 620 Jones has since postponed the event. Police say patrol officers will make passing calls of the premise on NYE.

In South San Francisco, the owner of Fort McKinley Restaurant said an online invitation for a masquerade ball in their banquet room is a misunderstanding. Owner Zita Rey said the event is not happening, and this boils down to a communication issue with an outside event planner.

"We were upset about it. We did not even know that they posted the event," said Rey.

She said the event planner inquired about the space months ago, when restrictions around COVID-19 were much looser.

The company, "Genevieve’s Wine & Travel" told KTVU the event has been cancelled and anyone who bought tickets would get a refund.

"I don’t know what to do tomorrow if people start showing up in their long gown, and tuxedo," said Rey. "I’m so sorry to our patrons of Fort McKinley that this happened."

Doctor Peter Chin-Hong, Professor of Medicine at UCSF is concerned gatherings to ring in the New Year will bring more cases of COVID-19 with them.

"The rest of the Bay Area and the state is one fire with COVID. So the chance of you encountering someone with COVID without symptoms is high," said Chin-Hong.

The Bay Area is still under a regional stay-at-home order. Public health officials are urging people to keep gatherings to those you live with.