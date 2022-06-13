Violence against LGBTQ community in Pride month rises, members said

With a number of high profile incidents targeting members of the LGBTQ communities, San Francisco police said they are on high alert leading up to more Pride events in the city. At this point there are no credible or specific threats targeting the city, police said.

Community groups are calling the latest rounds of incidents targeting members of the LGBTQ community domestic terrorism. There has been a disturbing increase in threats of violence targeting them recently, the LGBTQ community said.

More than 30 Proud Boys arrested in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho on suspicion of planning a riot at a nearby Pride celebration.

Police in the East Bay are investigating members of the same organization for reportedly disrupting a drag queen reading hour in San Lorenzo. In San Francisco, authorities are investigating a threat against State Senator Scott Wiener.

The senator said he has received thousands of death threats over the years, but this was different.

"This one was quite aggressive and threatened a bomb, and so we took it seriously and called the police," said Sen. Wiener. "The police came out, and it all checked out. But, it was definitely scary."

LGBTQ community groups said the incidents were more than just threats and intimidation, they crossed the line to domestic terrorism.

"They want to silence our community, they are afraid of our community and therefore use terrorism to try to invoke fear in our community," said Stephen Torres from Castro LGBTQ Cultural District.

With Pride activities ramping up in the city there are no credible or specific threats to the city's LGBTQ community, San Francisco police said.

"We're in constant communication with our state local and federal partners to ensure the safety of everyone in the city of San Francisco and our department will be staffed for all calls for service throughout Pride month," said Kathryn Winters from SFPD.

Members of the LGBTQ community said these recent events are just efforts to force them back into the closet. But, they said they will not be intimidated. "We're not going away," said Sen. Wiener. "We're going to be proud and out this month, and we're not going anywhere."

San Francisco police told KTVU they are on the lookout for chatter or threats, but they need the community's help to let them know about any suspicious activities around Pride celebrations. If you see something, say something.