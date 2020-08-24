Virus pandemic may contribute to big salmon season in California

article

Anglers and biologists believe California is likely to experience an increase of chinook salmon during the fall run resulting from the coronavirus and fewer fish caught over the summer.

The annual migration is expected to peak in September, The San Francisco Chronicle reported Friday.

State and federal scientists earlier this year forecast 473,200 adult salmon off the San Francisco Bay Area coast from the Sacramento River system, a big jump from 380,000 last year and 224,000 in 2018.

Anglers and biologists believe California is likely to experience an increase of chinook salmon during the fall run resulting from the coronavirus and fewer fish caught over the summer.

The annual migration is expected to peak in September, The San Francisco Chronicle reported Friday.

State and federal scientists earlier this year forecast 473,200 adult salmon off the San Francisco Bay Area coast from the Sacramento River system, a big jump from 380,000 last year and 224,000 in 2018.

Advertisement

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.