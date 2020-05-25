Visitors still banned from South Lake Tahoe during COVID-19 crisis

Tourists are pushing back against a ban in South Lake Tahoe barring them from visiting during the COVID-19 crisis.

A GoFundMe campaign has raised more than $13,000 to remove Mayor Jason Collin.

Business owners said they've been hurt by the ban on out-of-town guests.

The no-visitors rule has hit the hospitality industry hard, along with those who rent out vacation homes.

South Lake Tahoe business owner, Tom Davis said, "I had to close my business way back in March, lay off 24 people. I'm in the vacation rental business so I've done no rentals at all."

People who ignore the local order could face $1,000 fines.

South Lake Tahoe is allowing sit-down dining with restrictions. And the mayor said he wants everything to reopen as quickly as possible while ensuring the health and safety of the community.

