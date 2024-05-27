Volunteers begin massive mural project in San Jose near San Pedro Square

More than 1,200 volunteers are working on San Jose's newest piece of public art this week. It's called ‘Threads Woven’, and it's a massive mural near San Pedro Square.

Organizers hope this brings the community together, not just this week, but in the future.

Hundreds of volunteers are scheduled each day, and they've got their work cut out for them.

The mural will be more than 12,000 square feet.

The artist, Jimmy Paints, said the inspiration was a serape blanket and the diversity of San Jose.

But while he designed it, it will be up to the volunteers to execute his vision. The hope is that they will feel invested in the public art they've helped create.

The project was organized by the San Jose Downtown Association, Adobe and Local Color as a way to activate downtown and make it more vibrant.

Earlier this year, officials in San Jose decided to keep this section of San Pedro Street closed to traffic and local businesses hope this mural will be a draw.

"I think the hope with any public art piece is to enhance the connection between people and place. And so, when we do a piece like this we're able to have people come out and connect to this place and connect to each other in really unique and interesting ways," says Erin Salazar of Local Color.

"We're not just giving art to the community. We're making art in the community, with the community," says Alex Stettinski, CEO of the San Jose Downtown Association.

Volunteers will be out working from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day. They expect to have the mural completed by Friday.

