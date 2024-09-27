VP Kamala Harris in San Francisco, Doug Emhoff in Menlo Park

article

After a full day at the U.S.-Mexico border, Vice President Kamala Harris is expected to touch down in San Francisco Friday night ahead of a weekend fundraiser at an undisclosed location.

Her schedule shows she's arriving at SFO, and will be at a fundraiser on Saturday in an event called "An Afternoon with Vice President Kamala Harris."

Where it will be or who is hosting it hasn't been publicly disclosed.

Then on Sunday, Harris' husband, Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff will be in Menlo Park to speak at a campaign event, the White House said.

This is likely Harris' last Bay Area visit before the election. The San Francisco Examiner reported that campaign officials wrote on the invitation that Harris will spend the majority of her campaign’s final month in battleground states.

Harris was born and worked in the Bay Area as a prosecutor in Alameda County and San Francisco before becoming California's attorney general, a U.S. senator and now the vice president.

She is running against former President Donald Trump in November to become president.

Harris spent most of Friday in Douglas, Arizona to tout her record on immigration.

Immigration and border security are top issues in Arizona, the only battleground state that borders Mexico and one that contended with a record influx of asylum seekers last year.

Trump has an edge with voters on migration, and Harris has gone on offense to improve her standing on the issue and defuse a key line of political attack for Trump.

In nearly every campaign speech she gives, Harris recounts how a sweeping bipartisan package aiming to overhaul the federal immigration system collapsed in Congress earlier this year after Trump urged top Republicans to oppose it.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.