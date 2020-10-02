Expand / Collapse search

VP Mike Pence and his wife test negative for COVID-19

Coronavirus
FOX News
Vice President Mike Pence (R) and his wife Karen Pence join Trump administration officials on stage after President Donald Trump delivered his acceptance speech for the Republican presidential nomination on the South Lawn of the White House August 27

Vice President Mike Pence and second lady Karen Pence have tested negative for COVID-19, Press Secretary Devin O'Malley announced Friday morning, hours after President Trump, first lady Melania Trump and White House adviser Hope Hicks confirmed they'd tested positive.

 O’Malley said Pence “remains in good health and wishes the Trumps well in their recovery.”

Pence is tested every day for the virus, O’Malley confirmed.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.