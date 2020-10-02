VP Mike Pence and his wife test negative for COVID-19

article

Vice President Mike Pence and second lady Karen Pence have tested negative for COVID-19, Press Secretary Devin O'Malley announced Friday morning, hours after President Trump, first lady Melania Trump and White House adviser Hope Hicks confirmed they'd tested positive.

O’Malley said Pence “remains in good health and wishes the Trumps well in their recovery.”

Pence is tested every day for the virus, O’Malley confirmed.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.