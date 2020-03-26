VTA light rail service halted; trainee tests positive for COVID-19

article

Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority light rail service has been halted, because a worker tested positive for COVID-19.

Transit unions posted a mem sent by the VTA, that a light rail operator trainee tested positive.

VTA announced that it took swift action, and shut down service at 11:30 p.m. Wednesday. Six trains were running at the time, and the transit agency were making sure that no passengers would be stranded onboard trains or at station platforms.

Operators were told to shelter-in-place, and would be instructed later on whether to self-quarantine or take a coronavirus test.

All trains will now be thoroughly cleaned.

VTA said that it had several sanitized trains ready to go for such a scenario, but for the time being, will only run buses.

RIdership on light rail trains have dropped 82% since Santa Clara County instituted a stay-at-home order earlier this month.