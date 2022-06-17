WAARRRRIORRRRSS!!! Fans go nuts after Golden State beats Boston in NBA Finals

The Golden State Warriors are once again NBA Champions.

Fans watching the game at the San Francisco Athletic Club packed the beer garden to watch.

This is the team’s first win since they moved to San Francisco. It was an emotional moment for San Francisco natives like Purva Kumar.

"I was born and raised in San Francisco, went to Galileo High School and the first Warriors Championship in San Francisco is the best!" he said.

Fans hugged and cheered as the Warriors dominated.

They were confident the team would win it in Game 6.

"I want them to win it right now because I don’t want to leave it to chance," said Warriors fan Matt Garcia.

"No Game 7," said Sim Basi. "End it, bring it home, celebrate next week. We are ready to end this and enjoy it."

The game got off the rough start the but once the Warriors took the lead the Celtics didn’t have a chance.

"They just took over," said fan Danielle Milburn. "They just took over. Curry is amazing. Wiggins played his heart out. These guys played a really good game."

The Warriors parade is on Monday.