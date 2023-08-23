Walgreens closing store in Berkeley after nearly 30 years

Walgreens has been closing some of its stores and on Wednesday, the store that's been a cornerstone in Berkeley for about 30 years will be no longer.

The Walgreens at the corner of Shattuck Avenue and Allston Way will close its doors for good.

Berkeleyside reports the building is slated for demolition to make way for a 25-story, 326-unit apartment building, Berkeley’s tallest apartment building to date.

.That will leave three other Walgreens in Berkeley: the Telegraph store, 1050 Gilman Street and 2801 Adeline Street.

In the past two years, CVS and Rite Aid pharmacies have also closed in the East Bay.