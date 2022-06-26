'Walking with additional passion': Roe decision drives many to San Francisco Pride parade

The San Francisco Pride parade has returned after a three-year absence.

Many who gathered said they are walking with additional passion of support for the LGBTQ community given the recent rulings from the Supreme Court.

Pride events have been a mix of celebration and protest this weekend.

During the Dyke March, people held signs demanding trans rights, LGBTQ+ rights, and blasting the over of Roe V. Wade.

Some in the gay community say they feel like their legal rights may be threatened next.

Michelle Myers moved to the Bay Area from Florida two years ago and attended Pride weekend to celebrate diversity.

"It’s so warm and welcoming," said Myers. "It’s just a wonderful place to see all different people. I mean, I can't get over just how much color and fun and different types of people. It’s just a great place to be."

ALSO: Trans March kicks off SF Pride amid heightened vigilance, mixed emotions

"I love seeing those who come in a costume," said Tiffany Young. "I call it Halloween in the summer because you never know what you’ll see. It’s never a dull moment. I’ve always loved the festival."

For those still struggling to find support within their families, the group Free Mom Hugs was there to embrace them, literally.

"We are here to give hugs to people who don’t get them at home. We have 900 people in our group in the Bay Area. And we are here just to spread love, open our arms and accept people how they are," said Denise Tierney with Free Mom Hugs.

Throughout the weekend, several protest marches moved up and down Market Street.

"It’s crazy how both days collided like that," said Moe Martinez, a San Jose resident who came to the city for an abortion protest.

"It’s very serious," said Martinez. "It’s honestly kind of scary. A lot of people are actually getting their passports renewed because of this issue."