Walnut Creek BART station closes temporarily due to 'suspicious package'

The BART station and parking garage in Walnut Creek were closed for several hours while authorities investigated what they said was a suspicious package found on Monday morning.

The station reopened around 10:25 a.m. Police had closed the area at 8:15 a.m. after the unidentified item was found in the parking structure, according to BART.

The earlier situation involving a report of a suspicious item in the parking garage has been safely resolved," BART tweeted. They did not elaborate on what the package contained.

Normal service was being restored to BART. Earlier, trains were skipping the Walnut Creek station. Stranded riders were offered bus rides to continue with their trip during the station closure.