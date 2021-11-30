Walnut Creek considers hiring more officers to patrol downtown after Nordstrom heist

The Walnut Creek City Council will hold a special meeting Wednesday morning to discuss hiring five new police officers to patrol the downtown area in response to a mass robbery that happened at Nordstrom.

The large-scale theft was carried out by 90 masked bandits who rushed the store just before closing, making off with about $125,000 in merchandise.

The city would spend $2 million of its remaining $4 million of federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding on new Broadway Plaza security measures. In addition to the five police officers -- costing $1.6 million if funded through the end of June 2023, as recommended by staff -- the city would also spend $215,000 for additional security cameras and $35,000 for a tether drone 100 feet over the area.

The council would also allocate $130,000 for immediate overtime pay for additional officers three days a week through June 30, 2022.

The staff recommendations would leave the city with $2 million in ARPA funds to spend in the future.

The council will also likely formally approve sending letters to the district attorney, state legislators and Gov. Gavin Newsom, expressing concern and asking for additional resources.

The Nov. 20 theft made national headlines for its scale and boldness. Suspects arrived in up to 25 vehicles just before 9 p.m., blocking the street in front of Nordstrom as they raced inside. Two employees were injured, one was pepper-sprayed and another with threatened with a knife, according to a staff report for Wednesday's meeting.

Police arrested three people. The attack was one of many similar attacks in the Bay Area that weekend by dozens of armed suspects at stores in Oakland, San Francisco, Hayward, Pleasanton, and San Jose. Authorities have said it's not clear whether the cases are related.

The street running through Broadway Plaza is closed until the end of the year at least, Mayor Kevin Wilk has said.

The Walnut Creek City Council will meet at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday at the council chamber, at 1666 N. Main St.