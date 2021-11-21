'Crazy scene:' Police arrest 3 after looters steal from Walnut Creek Nordstrom

More Bay Area retail stores are falling victim to looting; this time, police in Walnut Creek have have arrested three people after packages and merchandise were stolen from Nordstrom near Broadway Plaza.

Walnut Creek police called this a "clearly planned event."

Witnesses say they saw anywhere from 50 to 80 people running in and stealing merchandise from the high-end department store on Saturday just before 9 p.m., when the store closes.

On Sunday, police said arrested Dana Dawson, 30, of San Francisco on suspicion of gun violations, and Joshua Underwood, 32, of San Francisco and Rodney Robinson, 18, of Oakland for allegedly stealing from Nordstrom, and assaulting two workers and pepper spraying one of them.

Video at the scene shows Broadway Plaza packed with police cars.

People eating outside across the street said they were worried the violence would spill into their restaurant.



"I had to start locking the front door, back door," said Brett Barrett, PF Chang's manager. "It was crazy for a second, all the guests inside were getting concerned. It was a scary scene for a moment. Oh yeah, people had boxes, bags, it was a crazy scene."

So far there hasn't been any visual evidence of violent break-ins. There were no broken shattered windows like at San Francisco's Louis Vuitton store in Union Square, which was "emptied out" by thieves Friday night, and display windows were smashed to pieces.

In that case, District 3 Supervisor Aaron Peskin, who represents the area, confirmed that six suspects have been arrested by San Francisco Police Department's Central Station officers. He said they did "great work" and that there were no injuries.

