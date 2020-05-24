Walnut Creek moves annual Memorial Day ceremony online

article

This year's Walnut Creek Memorial Day ceremony will be a "virtual" event, coming to a screen near you at 11 a.m. Monday.

The hour-long event will begin with remarks from Walnut Creek Mayor Loella Haskew and the other four members of the City Council. The Rev. Krista Gregoso of St. Paul's Episcopal Church will provide a special invocation and blessing for the day, and highlights of performances by the Walnut Creek Concert Band will comprise the bulk of the program.

"The shelter at home order and distancing requirements made us reimagine this year's ceremony," Haskew said in a statement. "It is no less important that during this time, we pause to honor our service members who sacrificed their lives serving our country."

Walnut Creek has hosted an annual Memorial Day ceremony for more than 30 years.

The hour-long event will be broadcast at 11 a.m. Monday on Walnut Creek TV, on the city's YouTube channel, and on the city website. Walnut Creek residents can find WCTV on Channel 99 for AT&T U-Verse customers, Channel 29 for WAVE customers, and Channel 28 for Comcast customers (Channel 26 in Rossmoor).