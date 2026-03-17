Warm weather heats up St. Patrick’s Day celebrations across Bay Area

The Brief A block party on Front Street in downtown San Francisco drew large crowds, marking the event’s second year as part of the city’s entertainment zone program. Temperatures climbed into the 80s in San Francisco, prompting some to seek relief earlier in the day at spots like Marina Green. Health experts advised consuming alcohol in moderation and hydration amid the heat.



Unseasonably warm weather helped fuel St. Patrick’s Day celebrations across the Bay Area on Tuesday, with many people heading to San Francisco for cooler conditions along the coast.

Party in the heat

Local perspective:

A block party on Front Street in downtown San Francisco drew large crowds, marking the event’s second year as part of the city’s entertainment zone program, which allows outdoor alcohol service.

Attendees gathered to enjoy drinks, music and Irish step dancing.

What they're saying:

"It’s always a good time, embracing the weather and enjoying this wonderful holiday," said Tommy, who was attending the festivities.

Temperatures climbed into the 80s in San Francisco, prompting some to seek relief earlier in the day at spots like Marina Green.

What you can do:

Health experts advised consuming alcohol in moderation and hydration amid the heat.