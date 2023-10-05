Warm weather leads to BART equipment problems
SAN FRANCISCO - Warm weather in the Bay Area led to equipment issues for BART on Thursday.
The transit agency reported weather-related track and equipment problems was impacting service, particularly near Balboa Park.
As a safety measure, BART trains operated at a reduced speed in that area, causing 20-minute delays.
The transit agency explained that the "extreme temperature fluctuations" experienced in San Francisco over the past 48 hours were the root cause of the issues.