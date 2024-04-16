Warriors do-or-die play-in game against Kings could be Klay Thompson's final in Golden State uniform

The Golden State Warriors play-in tournament against the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday night could mark Klay Thompson’s last game in a Warriors uniform.

The four-time NBA champion, who has spent his entire professional career with the Warriors, is set to become an unrestricted free agent this summer. And a loss in the do-or-die game in Sacramento would mean the team would be eliminated from a chance at the NBA playoffs.

As the regular season has wound down, speculation has been swirling about the star shooting guard’s future with the team.

KTVU sports anchor Jason Appelbaum said there's a potential that a loss in the first play-in could prompt seismic changes by the front office as it considers moving in a new direction, which would include breaking up star players of the four-time championship winning team.

"The Warriors went all in to win this year, so unless they make a deep run this postseason, I think it’s entirely possible that they break up the core-three, which could mean Klay won’t be back for a 14th season," Appelbaum said.

On Tuesday afternoon, as players warmed up at the Kings' Golden 1 Center, the 34-year-old Thompson told reporters the upcoming "one-and-done game" had an NBA Finals Game 7 vibe about it, and he brushed off any concerns about his future with the Warriors.

"That’s life, man. Had so much success here," the five-time NBA All-Star said, adding, "Not gonna let whatever happens in the future make me salty about what I’ve been able to accomplish in a Warriors uniform. I don’t let that seep in at all."

A win for the Warriors would offer the team a chance for another round in the play-in tournament on the road to a playoff spot.

The team would then next face either the Los Angeles Lakers or the New Orleans Pelicans, the other match-up on Tuesday's opening night of the play-in tournament for the Western Conference.

The Warriors and the Kings face-off at 7 p.m.

Jason Appelbaum will be at Golden 1 Center and have all the latest and reaction from Tuesday's game.