Gary Payton II gives Will Ferrell signed jersey after Warriors win in Los Angeles

Hollywood actor Will Ferrell added to his basketball jersey collection at the Golden State Warriors versus Los Angeles Lakers game on Tuesday night.

The teams faced off in Los Angeles, where Ferrell was spotted behind the Warriors' team bench. Video shared by the Warriors shows Ferrell grinning wide and speaking with the players, including Gary Payton II and Steph Curry.

Gary Payton II points to a vintage Gary Payton jersey worn by actor Will Ferrell. (Golden State Warriors )

Ferrell takes off his jacket and shows off his vintage Gary Payton Lakers jersey. Though Payton played for the Seattle SuperSonics and the Lakers, he was raised in Oakland and played basketball at Skyline High School. He also happens to be the father of Warriors point guard Gary Payton II.

In the video, Payton can be seen taking off his own jersey and signing it before handing it over to Ferrell. The vintage jersey worn by Ferrell have brought Payton II some luck; the Warriors took home the win against the Lakers with a final score of 134-120.