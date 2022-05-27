Warriors fans can purchase NBA Finals tickets Saturday

Warriors' fans can purchase tickets to the NBA finals beginning Saturday at 2 p.m., according to the NBA website.

Chase cardholders have an early presale access and can purchase the tickets starting on Friday at 2 p.m.

Games 1, 2, and 5 of the 2022 NBA Finals will be held at the Chase Center, San Francisco.

SEE ALSO: Warriors beat Mavericks 120-110 to return to NBA Finals

The Warriors defeated the Dallas Mavericks 120-110 Thursdays evening and will return to the NBA finals for the sixth time in eight seasons.

The Miami Heat and the Boston Celtics will be competing Friday night for the other spot in the Finals.

Advertisement

Fans can purchase the tickets here.