Warriors fans react to nail-biting win over the Kings

Fans had little doubt that the Golden State Warriors would be victorious against the Sacramento Kings. They just did not think it would be an edge-of-your-seat game. The Warriors held on to beat the Kings 126-125.

Earlier in the game, KTVU caught up with fans as they made their predictions.

"Yes, we’re ready," Naidine Besson shouted ahead of the game. "We’re ready for the players. Looney, we got you! We’re ready for all of them! Draymond, welcome back! This is it, we’re going to win!"

"We’ve learned our lesson from the first two games," Sean Moore said. "We turned up the intensity on game three. This one’s going to be easy."

Fan favorite Steph Curry scored 32 points but gave the Kings a late chance when he called a timeout the Warriors didn't have but in the end, it was a missed 3-pointer shot.

"Oh my god! Being a Warriors fan has been really tough this season," Jayden Johnson said, trying to catch his breath. "They have to give you a heart attack every single game, every single game, it never fails!"

"The entire game I was on the edge of my seat, especially at the end," Courtney Cervantes-Downs said. "But I knew we were going to pull it out. Warriors always!"

Game 5 will be Wednesday in Sacramento. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. PT.