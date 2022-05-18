Warriors hope for home team advantage vs. Mavericks in Game 1

The Warriors and Dub nation prepare to kick off Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals series on Wednesday against the Dallas Mavericks.

Warriors Coach Steve Kerr said the Mavericks are a top team, but nothing his team can't handle. Especially since they're playing in San Francisco at Chase Center.

"To have home court is fantastic," Kerr said on Tuesday. "We're excited to open up in front of our home fans tomorrow, and we're dialed in on Dallas, fully aware of how well they've played, not just in the playoffs. But really since the New Year, they've been one of the best teams in the league. So huge challenge ahead, but also a great opportunity."

Kerr said the Warriors looked good and felt good this week when they hit the practice floor inside of Chase Center. And it’s looking like Otto Porter is going to be back in action after missing the last game because of a sore foot.

Gary Payton is recovering from a fractured elbow, it's unclear just yet if he'll be back on the court.

Advertisement

The Warriors are heavy favorites to win the series.