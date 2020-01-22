Warriors star Steph Curry reportedly buying $8M condo near Chase Center

Steph Curry is reportedly purchasing a new home near the Golden State Warriors' new arena.

According to the Chronicle, the Curry's are moving into an $8 million luxury condo in the Four Seasons Private Residences on Mission Street in San Francisco.

The new high rise is opening in June, right across from the Yerba Buena Center for the Arts about two miles from the Chase Center.

The 2800 square foot pad is reportedly on the 30th floor, which is also Curry's jersey number.

Last year, the Curry's bought a $31 million home in Atherton, which will be their main residence.