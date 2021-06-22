Warriors' Steph Curry won't be going to the Olympics

article

Warriors star Stephen Curry won't be going to Olympics this summer, according to media reports.

The 33-year-old Curry won gold with Team USA in the 2010 and 2014 FIBA World Cups but has never competed in the Olympics. And he won't be going to Tokyo this year either so that he can rest and rehab from a tailbone fracture, which was first reported by the Associated Press.

Team USA will now prepare for training camp with Warriors teammate Draymond Green, Kevin Durant, Damian Lillard, Bradley Beal, Jayson Tatum, Devin Booker, Bam Adebayo and James Harden.