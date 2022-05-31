Warriors to host NBA Finals watch parties inside Chase Center for road games

The Golden State Warriors are opening up the Chase Center for fans to watch the NBA Finals road games indoors.

Chase Center said that "due to popular demand" fans are welcome inside to cheer the Warriors on to victory while the team is away in Boston for Games 3 and 4.

Fans will need to purchase tickets to enter the arena. Tickets cost $25, and the proceeds will go toward the Warriors Community Foundation. The watch party ticket also grants fans with free rides on Muni to get to the event.

The Warriors are in position for another title after advancing to the NBA Finals last Thursday with a 120-110 victory over the Dallas Mavericks.

Game 1 of the NBA Finals opens up this Thursday at Chase Center with the Warriors hosting the Boston Celtics.