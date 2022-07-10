Washburn fire grows, leaving Yosemite's sequoias and nearby town in danger

Firefighters continue to battle the Washburn fire in Yosemite. The fire has burned 2,044 acres of timber and brush.

About 500 towering sequoias are threatened. Some are more than 2,000 years old.

"It’s an emotional type of situation to be in because these trees have withstood the test of time and they are such a key part of our American history," said Robbie Johnson, a public information officer with California Interagency Incident Management Team 13 said fire crews are trying to create a perimeter and want to keep flames low to protect the iconic trees.

"They’re out there using chainsaws, picking up huge pieces of wood with their bare hands and moving them out the way to create a perimeter around these trees. In another case water is being used to create more humidity," said Johnson.

Several campgrounds had to be evacuated. Part of Highway 41 is closed. And the fire is dangerously close to the community of Wawona.

This fire has been burning since Thursday afternoon. The cause is under investigation.