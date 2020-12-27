WATCH: Behind the scenes of KTVU working from home

Like so many people, the majority of KTVU employees have been working from home during the pandemic.
Viewers have reached out to give feedback or ask questions about home studios. So as 2020 nears its end, we wanted to give folks a behind the scenes look at the grand experiment that unfolded on air.
Behind the scenes of KTVU working from home
Gasia Mikaelian talks with KTVU reporters and anchors about how they're making the most of the work from home situation that so many of us are doing amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Sports Director Mark Ibanez gives a behind the scenes tour of his at-home setup, The Vinyl Studio
Have you noticed that Sports Director Mark Ibanez changes which vinyl records are on display behind him every day? He gives us a behind the scenes look at The Vinyl Studio.