WATCH: DoorDash driver in Berkeley steals packages

The responsibilities of a food delivery driver are quite simple—pick up a customer's order at a specified location, drop the food off, then leave.

A driver in Berkeley didn't exactly stick to the script and now DoorDash says the "Dasher" is off their platform.

After the carrier completed an order Saturday night at an apartment complex in the downtown area, she was caught on camera stealing packages from the lobby, according to property management company North Berkeley Properties.

Video shows the woman, seen wearing a white shirt and blue jeans, waiting in the lobby area with the customer's food in one hand and a drink in the other.

About 27 seconds into the video, the customer appears and gets off the elevator before grabbing his food from the driver.

Instead of exiting the building, the driver swipes a bunch of packages sitting near the mailboxes.

She didn't just take one package; she took nearly all of them and used a USPS plastic tote to haul them off.

The property management company says the woman in the video is a DoorDash driver. The tenant who ordered food showed KTVU a snapshot of the DoorDash receipt for delivery from a restaurant called Udupi.

DoorDash initially denied the woman was a driver for their company. After KTVU told DoorDash about the tenant's screenshot, they sent us the following statement:

"We take the safety of our community extremely seriously and do not tolerate any form of inappropriate behavior. Since learning of this incident, we have taken action, including permanently deactivating the Dasher from our platform for failing to follow our code of conduct, and we are working with the customer to rectify the situation."