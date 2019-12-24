WATCH: Tesla crashes through front of Danville hair salon

A Tesla plowed into the front of a hair salon in Danville on Tuesday, sending glass and products flying.

Sam Ramon Valley firefighters and deputies were called to the Tribez Salon and Blowdry Bar at Blackhawk Plaza Shopping Center in the afternoon hours.

There were employees and clients in front of the salon at the time of the crash, but they weren't hurt.

It was not immediately clear if the driver of the Tesla was injured. Officials said on Twitter that one person was evaluated by paramedics.

The owner of the salon said it's not the first time something like this happened.

"It was a Tesla, which immediately concerned me because this happened at our other salon location about six months ago. It was not directly our location but another business in the location where a Tesla went right through the front door," said owner Donna Bruner.

Investigators are looking into whether the Tesla was on autopilot at the time of the crash.