Watch the emotional moment a Sacramento woman reunites with her stolen dog

Sacramento police returned a missing dog to her owner just days after she was stolen out of her front yard, police said.

The Sacramento Police Department shared footage of the emotional reunion between Rubi Rose and her owner outside the police station.

"SPD Detective Loriaux was on the case and began investigating," the department wrote in a caption. "Today Detectives Loriaux and Rodarte located the suspect’s car with the suspect and Rubi Rose inside."

The suspect was taken into custody for theft-related charges, according to officials.