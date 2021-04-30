Expand / Collapse search

Watch the emotional moment a Sacramento woman reunites with her stolen dog

By KTVU Staff
Published 
Heartwarming News
KTVU FOX 2

Woman reunited with stolen dog

Sacramento police returned a missing dog to her owner on April 28, three days after she was stolen out of her front yard in southern Sacramento, officials said.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - Sacramento police returned a missing dog to her owner just days after she was stolen out of her front yard, police said.

The Sacramento Police Department shared footage of the emotional reunion between Rubi Rose and her owner outside the police station. 

"SPD Detective Loriaux was on the case and began investigating," the department wrote in a caption. "Today Detectives Loriaux and Rodarte located the suspect’s car with the suspect and Rubi Rose inside."

The suspect was taken into custody for theft-related charges, according to officials.