Water main break and gas leak prompt busy SF intersection closure

A water main broke at the same time as a gas leak was discovered at a busy San Francisco intersection on Monday afternoon.

According to officials the water main break caused flooding and prompted as many as 30 evacuations on Union St. and Fillmore St. The gas leak was stopped by Pacific Gas and Electric just before 5:30 p.m. Fire officials said a shelter-in-place was lifted. Fire officials had arrived at around 2:38 p.m. to respond to the leak and water main break.

Water in the area has been shut off, San Francisco Water, Power and Sewer said. No one was injured, but the basement of one building sustained water damage.

Officials did not say what may have caused the water main break or gas leak.

Bay City News contributed to this story.