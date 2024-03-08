Water main break creates crater-like shape near Stern Grove

A water main broke in San Francisco on Friday morning, creating flooding and a crater-like shape near San Francisco's Stern Grove.

The break on Wawona Street was reported about 9:30 a.m., sending water gushing high into the sky.

The cause of the break wasn't immediately clear.

Crews from the San Francisco Fire Department and the San Francisco Public Utilities Commission were on the scene trying to figure out what happened and how to fix it.

Neighbors who saw the water thought it was a geyser.

Some residents in the area may experience low water pressure.

Three years ago, a ruptured water main in Stern Grove on Sloat Boulevard caused $20 million in damage and forced organizers to cancel the finale of the Stern Grove Festival.

The current water main break is not located inside the grove, and the festival is three months away.

A water main gushed and created a crater-like shape on Wawona Street. March 8, 2024

Crews from the San Francisco Fire Department and the San Francisco Public Utilities Commission were trying to assess a water main break near Stern Grove. March 8, 2024

A water main broke near Stern Grove. March 8, 2024