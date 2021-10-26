Waterlogged Mill Valley school closed for repairs

article

Mill Valley Middle School remained closed on Tuesday because of the extensive damage caused by the weekend storm.

According to the Mill Valley School District, the school had broken tree limbs removed and walkways cleared. But crews were still in the process of extracting flooding from 35 waterlogged classrooms.

The district said it will provide "meaningful instruction" online in the meantime.

As for when the middle school would be reopened?

"Our intention is to have all sites open and fully back to normal operations as soon as possible," the district said on its website. "We understand the hardship this has on families, and we appreciate your patience and understanding. "

Other schools were fully reopened on Tuesday. They are: Edna Maguire School, Old Mill School, Park School, Strawberry Point School and Tam Valley School.

Those campuses had been closed because of downed trees, debris and overflowing storm drains, the district said.

Mill Valley Middle School was closed on Oct. 26, 2021 because of storm damage and flooding.

