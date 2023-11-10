Watsonville police hoping public can help them locate missing 13-year-old girl

Police in Watsonville are hoping the public can help them locate a missing 13-year-old girl, the department said Thursday evening.

"Izzy" is believed to be wearing a red hoodie with white lettering on the front, jeans, red and white shoes and a black backpack.

Police did not say when Izzy went missing or for how long.

Anyone with information about Izzy's whereabouts is urged to call (831) 471-1151.

