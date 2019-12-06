Wave of vandalism puts business owners in SF's Inner Sunset on alert

Businesses in San Francisco's Inner Sunset District are watching their windows, hoping that whoever has been behind a wave of vandalism doesn't strike again, and gets captured soon.

Jimmy Chau from Diamond Glass has been busy. This is the second time he's been to this business in the last two weeks, replacing yet another broken window. "This is the second time. The first time before Thanksgiving," said Chau.

Two weeks ago KTVU told you when the streak began along Irving and Judah Streets, and businesses say it's ongoing. The windows at a flooring store broken two nights ago same with a shared workspace.

Tim Yan from Cybelle's nearby says they haven't been targeted yet, but he's worried he could be next. "I have video cameras, yes of course. Maybe that's the reason they didn't do mine yet," said Yan.

San Francisco police say they're investigating the acts of vandalism, and are looking for evidence and tips. "We are aware of all the incidents. We are investigating as we speak," said Joe Tomlinson from the San Francisco Police Department. "Looking for any surveillance video that we can find, we are asking for the public's help."

Police say they have made an arrest with at least one act of vandalism, but say that suspect does not appear to be connected to the ongoing spree here in the Inner Sunset.