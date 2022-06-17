'We bout to get a bag,' says Jordan Poole, Andrew Wiggins after NBA Finals win

Andrew Wiggins and Jordan Poole earned some major bragging rights after clinching their first championship title.

Wiggins and Poole helped the Golden State Warriors secure their fourth NBA title in eight years, after the team topped the Boston Celtics 103-90 Thursday night.

Like after any championship win, the team headed back to the locker room for a champagne celebration where Poole and Wiggins were seemingly — and rightfully on cloud nine.

"You a world champion," Poole told Wiggins while on Instagram Live.

"You are too," Wiggins fired back.

"And you about to get a bag," Poole said.

"You bout to get a bag too," Wiggins replied.

"No, no, no, YOU bout to get a bag," Poole repeated.

"WE bout to get a bag!" Wiggins shouted with his teammate in agreement.

"We bout to get a bag!" Poole recited gleefully.

There's no denying the Warriors are back on the NBA mountaintop and are worthy of some praise.