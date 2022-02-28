'We can't just stand and sit silently': Bay Area teacher helping friend in Ukraine

A South San Francisco school teacher is trying to help a friend in Kyiv who's in hiding with her family.

Kerry Cianciarulo said she couldn't sit still watching her friend and other Ukrainians suffer.

She wanted to give her friend Olena a voice. A KTVU crew spoke with Olena over an internet video call.

"Explosions are in a distance but regular unfortunately," said Olena who wanted to give only her first name. The Ukrainian-American spoke from her home just outside of Kyiv.

"Anxiety, dread, terror, anger. For the most part, that describes how I feel." said Olena.

"It's real when it's happening to someone you love. And it's happening to someone I love," said Kerry.

"My kids are trembling at night when they hear sounds of bombs exploding, missiles hitting the targets," said Olena in a video she made and shared with KTVU, "There are occasional shootings at buses and trains. Train attacks, car shootings. It's dangerous to leave right now."

Olena and Kerry said they've been friends for more than two decades. They met in their 20s working as waitresses at a San Francisco restaurant.

Olena returned to Kyiv 11 years ago and owns a private school. Kerry is a first grade teacher in South San Francisco.

"Their problem is our problem. As brothers and sisters united in democracy, I'm so sorry. We have to stand together," said Kerry.

Olena said at this point, she and her children have food and water, but that stores are running out of basics such as bread, eggs and butter.

Still, she is optimistic because of the Ukrainian people's unity, courage, and resilience.

"It's amazing to see. They go bare hands against people with arms and not be afraid to protect themselves and protect their land. And see people around us organizing everywhere," said Olena.

"We can't just stand and sit silently and watch this happen. I wanted to give her a voice, that she's not just hiding in her basement with her four children." Kerry said she hopes the war will be over soon so she can go to Ukraine to help her friend.

She's urging Americans to donate to charitable organizations offering humanitarian relief to the people of Ukraine.