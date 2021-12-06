Weather, wood smoke expected to affect air quality this week

Moderate air quality was expected to persist over the Bay Area this week as pollution from wood smoke stayed near ground level, the Bay Area Air Quality Management District said Monday.

Cold temperatures overnight and the holiday season were prompting more of the roughly 1.4 million fireplaces and wood stoves in the region to be in use, air district spokeswoman Erin DeMerritt said.

Officials explained that fine particles and carcinogenic substances from wood smoke can make the air harmful to breathe, especially this time of year.

"Wood smoke is the major source of air pollution in the Bay Area in the wintertime and is especially harmful to children, the elderly and people with respiratory conditions," air district officials said.

A weather pattern of warm air over cold air in the atmosphere was expected to act like a lid and keep wood smoke close to the ground.

The Bay Area experienced a similar stagnant weather pattern last week, which caused wood smoke and vehicle emissions to contribute to less than ideal air quality.

KTVU contributed to this report.