Weekend ferry service from Richmond to San Francisco ends for the season
RICHMOND, Calif. - Weekend ferry service from Richmond to San Francisco ended for the season on Sunday, according to operator San Francisco Bay Ferry.
The weekend runs were started on a trial basis in response to the successful start in January of weekday service for commuters from the new pier and terminal next to the Ford Building on Harbor Way South.
Weekday service from Richmond will remain unchanged under the winter schedule.
