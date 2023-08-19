'Welcome to California': Red flag warnings in north, flash flood warnings in south

article

The National Weather Service Bay Area highlighted active weather threats across California this weekend.

As of Saturday morning, there are active red flag warnings in Northern California and tropical storms warnings in the south due to Hurricane Hilary.

"Welcome to California!" wrote NWS Bay Area on social media. "Lots of impactful weather for the Golden State."

NWS said the red flag warning for "abundant lightning on dry fuels" will be in effect from 1 p.m. until 8 p.m. Saturday. The warning stretches from Klamath National Forest down to Lake County.

Scattered thunderstorms and lightning could create an increased threat for fire starts. Erratic winds gusting to 40 mph could also impact fires that would develop and spread rapidly, NWS said.

Meanwhile, Southern California is preparing for potential "catastrophic and life-threatening flooding" as Hurricane Hilary heads toward the coast.

Hilary is expected to plow into Mexico Saturday night and then surge northward to Southern California as a tropical storm. It's already made history as the first-ever Tropical Storm Watch was issued by The U.S. National Hurricane Center for parts of California.

